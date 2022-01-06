Business Closings – 1/7/2022
We have received confirmation that the following businesses and government offices will be closed or have reduced hours on Friday, January 7:
- Discovery Park of America
- The Woman’s Clinic (Jackson: open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Henderson County Courthouse
- Jackson-Madison County Library
- Gibson County Health Department (Trenton, Humboldt, Milan)
- Madison County Juvenile Court
If your business is closed Friday (1/7) and you’d like to be added to this list, please contact us at news@wbbjtv.com or (731) 424-4515.
Note: Our on-air closings crawl is intended for businesses with over 100 employees.
