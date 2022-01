GALLERY: Winter weather hits West Tennessee

1/6 Millie and Chief Taylor (Bells)

2/6 Jennifer (Trenton)

3/6 Matt (Milan)

4/6 Laralee (Greenfield)

5/6 Amanda (Beech Bluff)



6/6 Lauren (Jackson)











SNOW DAY: Most of West Tennessee woke up to a blanket of snow and ice Thursday morning. Check out these winter weather photos from our viewers!

Submit your photos to news@wbbjtv.com and stay safe!

