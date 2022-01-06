McKellar-Sipes considering new airline proposals

JACKSON, Tenn. — McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport is considering new proposals from multiple airlines and an airport bus service.

This comes after the airport’s request that Boutique Air withdraw from the Jackson market following numerous complaints.

Proposals from interested air carriers were officially requested in mid-December, and since then five airlines have submitted proposals.

Those airlines are Air Charter, Air Choice One, Cape Air, Southern Airways Express, and Boutique Air.

A news release states the proposals vary, but most include multiple weekly flights to and from Atlanta and Saint Louis.

Additionally, TransportAzumah is proposing a direct airport bus service between Jackson and Memphis. The service would be offered four times daily and be a free bonus for advance ticketed flights out of Memphis International Airport.

According to the release, the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority will consider the proposals along with the City of Jackson and Madison County mayors.

They will then submit their recommendation to the Department of Transportation where the final selections are made.

For more local news, click here.