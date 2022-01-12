Mostly Dry Through Friday; Rain, Wintry Mix & Snow Likely this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for January 12th:

Highs reached the mid 50s today and similar numbers are expected on Thursday. Temperatures will cool some Friday and the winds will switch back to the north. Cold rain showers will turn to a wintry mix on Saturday and then transition to all snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. How quickly the rain will turn over to snow, the track of the system, and how long the system will be hanging around West Tennessee will decide how much snow we get.

Most forecast models today moved the path of the system a little further north then yesterday. This still could be good or bad for us in the long run. We will have the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight and the winds will stay light out the southwest. The combination of the clouds and breeze should keep temperatures above freezing tonight with most of West Tennessee falling into the mid 30s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

A weak front will drift in from the north on Thursday but it is expected to be a dry front for us. The winds will change from the south to the northwest on Thursday and that will cut off temperatures some. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 50s before the front comes by but drop into the upper 40s again on Friday. By Friday afternoon the winds will start to come out of the northeast as high pressure will temporally be moving back in. Lows will drop into the low 30s Thursday night but only fall into the mid to upper 30s Friday night as thick clouds will be moving in for the first half of the weekend. The next system could show up late Friday night and bring some rain showers with it.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers in the morning and afternoon will turn to a wintry mix and then snow showers could return by Saturday evening. All snow is expected Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Chances for significant snow accumulations or a big winter storm is possible, but it is also possible the system bring minimal impacts to West Tennessee. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast as the potential winter system gets closer as the week progresses. Stay with WBBJ throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast and build more confidence in what we can expect here in West Tennessee. Forecast models are still working on the timing and strength of the system.

Highs this weekend will only make it into the low to low to mid 40s Saturday and Saturday night lows are expected to fall back into the upper 20s again. The system should move out late Sunday with decreasing clouds by Monday morning, but it will get a bit cold Sunday night as well with lows falling back down near 20°. The winds will be a bit breezy on Saturday and weaken Sunday night, but we should have a northwest direction to the winds all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see another round of winter precipitation this weekend. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13