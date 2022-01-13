Dozens of animals rescued from Gibson County home

TRENTON, Tenn. — An announcement from the Animal Rescue Corps.

According to the ARC, more than 35 animals — 10 dogs and more than 27 cats — were rescued from desperate conditions early Thursday from a property in Trenton.

Officials say the owner died and the family could not find a humane solution, so the animals were surrendered to ARC.

ARC has transported all of the animals to their rescue operation center in Lebanon in Middle Tennessee.

Each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, vaccinations and medical treatments.

