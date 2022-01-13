JMC NAACP Branch to celebrate MLK Day with virtual activities

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a full day of virtual activities.

This years theme is “Our Plight Our Flight Our Right” there will be three different events taking place throughout the day.

the first event will be a panel discussion at 8:30am about COVID-19 and its impact on the African American community.

The next event will be a community rally at 11, featuring various guest speakers. and at 3 the afternoon will end with keynote speaker Roslyn Brock.

“You know the message resonates a little bit clearer with people if it comes from people that they know or they can affiliate with or associate with so that’s why we’re having that panel,” said Martha Robinson, vice president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP.

To attend these events, you can call the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP to receive the Zoom link. That number is (731) 927-7004.