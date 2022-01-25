Organizations promote voice of the passenger

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizations are teaming up to give a voice to the passenger.

In honor of National Passenger Safety Week, the National Road Safety Foundation is teaming up with We Saves Lives to stress the importance of a passenger’s job in the vehicle.

Michelle Anderson, with NRSF, says passengers should be aware of the driver behind the wheel, including using their phone, being sleep deprived, or under the influence.

Anderson says last year there were more than 38,000 vehicle-related deaths nationwide, with 62% being passengers.

And their goal is to do what they can to decrease that number.

“You share responsibility. You are the next set of eyes in that vehicle. We thought it would be important that we raise awareness on that and help to give the passengers a voice,” Anderson said.

National Passenger Safety Week will be from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.

For tips on how to watch for impaired or distracted drivers, click here.

