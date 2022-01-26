Liberty Tech students show appreciation to school board members

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of School Board Appreciation Week across Tennessee, a local high school is treating board members to food and entertainment.

Liberty Technology Magnet High School culinary students served two different meal options cooked and prepared all by themselves.

“This is great. I mean, we always want to be visiting our schools, and we want to be in the schools as much as possible. So to be invited is a big deal and to be treated so well. Really, it’s red carpet service from the front door when we came in, to back here. It’s just nice to feel special,” AJ Massey, a member of the school board said.

Along with their meal, board members were also treated to live music courtesy of the Liberty Tech choir students.

Keandre Lee is a junior at Liberty Tech in the culinary arts program.

He says it was a big task to serve such important people, but he was definitely up for the challenge.

“It’s very stressful. Like, whenever they invited me to serve here was very stressful at first, but then I realized that they’re people too and they’re just as stressed as I am,” Lee said.

Paris Hunt is a senior at Liberty Tech, and she says it’s an honor to cater to individuals who invest countless hours into the education that she lives through everyday.

“They’re the reason that we’re here in a way, and it’s exciting to see adults’ smile on their face when serving them,” Hunt said.

Hunt says it also was an opportunity to get familiar with what she and her classmates will be doing in their culinary careers post high school.

“It trains me, in a way, to make me feel like there’s things that I need to work on. That way whenever I go to somewhere higher, I’ll know how to properly serve them the right way and treat them right,” Hunt said.

The luncheon was planned through a collaboration between the superintendent’s office and Liberty Tech.

Greg Hammond, with JMCSS, says this was important due to the great deal of time members devote into studying education issues, laws, and listening to the concerns of parents, teachers and community members.

