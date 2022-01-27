42,000 pounds of c to Exchange Club Carl Perkins Centers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving back to several West Tennessee counties.

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints donated 42,000 pounds of food to the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Centers.

There were 17 centers representing different locations in West Tennessee counties.

All of the donations came from the church, offering a variety of food and supplies like beef stew, jelly, flour, laundry detergent and more.

“Work hard to help them out and help our community, and not just through here, but throughout the world. We’re here to serve to be like our savior Jesus Christ, to love one another and help whoever is in need,” said Aaron Raab, a Jackson Ward Bishop.

This is the second year the church has held the food drive for the Carl Perkins Centers, and members hope to continue giving back.

