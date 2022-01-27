Foundation provides lunch to Northwest Correctional workers

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Fourth Purpose Foundation provided a barbecue lunch for the staff of the Northwest Correctional Complex.

Volunteers in Tiptonville partnered with the organization and prison in hopes of easing the strain of the workers.

The CEO of Fourth Purpose said he knows what it’s like to feel like no one notices or appreciates the efforts made in maintaining such a critical role in society.

“My team and I are doing staff appreciation to the guards. We’ve done this at several prisons across the state. We come in, feed them barbecue, give them a note of encouragement, a note from the governor of encouragement, and just thank them for what they do,” said Josh Smith, the CEO of Fourth Purpose.

Officials at Fourth Purpose said they plan to host more events for staff and inmates of prisons here in Tennessee.

