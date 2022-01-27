Free salt therapy sessions to be offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is offering a free service that may improve your health.

Your Halotherapy, located inside Your CBD Store at 1081 Vann Drive in Jackson, will offer free salt therapy all month long in February.

Salt therapy is a form of alternative medicine that involves releasing salt particles into the air in a comfortable environment.

Your CBD Store Owner Denise Chung says this form of therapy can help with allergies, cough, psoriasis, acne and more.

Chung says the free service is in honor of customer appreciation as the store reaches its two-year anniversary.

For more information or to reserve your free 15-minute session, click here.

