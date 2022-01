JACKSON, Tenn. — University School of Jackson is giving the public a chance to tour its grounds.

The Schoolwide Open House is set for Sunday, Jan. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The open house can help families learn more about the school, which is accepting applications for second semester, 2021-2022 and for the next school year.

USJ can be found at 240 McClellan Road in Jackson.

