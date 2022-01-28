Body of missing woman found in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing West Tennessee woman has been found by searchers.

According to Margaret Gwaltney, the body of her sister, Mary Tate, was found yesterday near where her car crashed.

Gwaltney says Tate’s body was found along Pennington Road, across a field in a deep creek.

She says her sister had apparently hurt her leg and fell into the water and couldn’t climb out.

Tate had been missing since last Friday after she crashed her car along Highway 51 in Lauderdale County.

