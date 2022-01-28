LOLO kicks off Hub City residency with album release

1/2 LOLO

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local singer and songwriter is starting her residency in the Hub City.

“We want to keep it local. We love keeping it local,” said singer and songwriter LOLO.

The Jackson native LOLO is starting her residency for the first time in Jackson after the release of her album “X.”

“We finally have a chance to come together and actually bring this album to life here on stage at Hub City Brewing Company,” LOLO said.

She says each of her shows is unique.

“I’m really excited to bring this kind of a show here. It’s a journey. Every single show is a little bit different than the one before, and we’re slowly as we’re building, it’s adding in pieces and things and special guests,” LOLO said.

The band Music By KOTA played before LOLO on her first residency night, and they hope they can represent the Hub City as best they can.

“We know that LOLO has really taken this project and done her best to represent Jackson, and I think that’s what we want to kind of do along with her, is represent the sound of Jackson. The feel of Jackson as well,” said Dakota Jackson, the lead singer of Music By KOTA.

LOLO says this stage is like another home.

“[Jackson] has become a second home to me, and being able to bring this show here and have it be on this stage in this room, I absolutely love playing this venue and I think it lends itself to a real listening experience,” she said.

