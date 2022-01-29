Class offers skills to find the best BBQ

BOLIVAR, Tenn. —Get your taste buds ready for some savory smoked BBQ.

The Memphis BBQ Network held a BBQ judging class for potential judges in Bolivar. Participants went over how to determine what good barbecue taste like and how to pick out the best meat.

Categories like tenderness and flavor appearance were all things that could make or break the best barbecued meat. There were 36 participants in today’s class, giving them a real taste of how judging actually takes place.

“I mean gosh, there were sometimes where I had three that I wanted to give a ten to, but you just got to pick out that little bit of this one is the best. This one will be my second, this will be my third. And so you just have to grade them accordingly because you can only have one ten,” said Barbara Anderson, representative, Memphis BBQ Network.

The next barbecue judging class will be hosted in Cleveland, Mississippi on March 5th.