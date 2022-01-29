Local university hosts clothing giveaway

HENDERSON, Tenn. —Students from Freed-Hardeman University are giving back to their community one thread at a time.

“Today was our big day, where we opened our closet and took all of our clothes over to Henderson Church of Christ and let all the community know that they can come and get free clothes anywhere from toddler to triple XL,” said Casey Jackson, founder/president, ‘And You Clothed Me.

During the beginning of the pandemic, Jackson needed to create a business plan for a non-profit in order to receive credit for her class.

From there she decided to write a plan that would help students and families in need.

“I started a clothing closet that specifically targeted schools, where we could use schools as an outlet to communicate with families in need, while not having to target any specific demographic,” Jackson said.

This isn’t the first clothing drive the organization has held, but it is the largest. Anyone can come pick out the clothes they need at no charge.

“Through schools and though Facebook, and we were able to let them know where we would be. And we were really grateful to Henderson for opening up their space for us and letting us have everyone in the community, with no questions asked. No requirements,” Jackson said.

Jackson is a Senior, majoring in education, she says this is not only a time to give back but a time to learn.

“These schools and these students allow me to come into there as an education major, and learn so much from them. And they have given me so much in my education and in my future that it only feels right to give back to them,” Jackson said.

The group plans on having two fundraising events. During the spring semester, and in May the group will have a summer clothing drive.