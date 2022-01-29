Supporters of the Jackson Symphony attend annual Crystal Ball

JACKSON, Tenn.–Patrons of the arts come out to show their support with an annual fundraiser.

The Crystal Ball returns again this year, bigger than ever.

West Tennessee came out to support the Jackson Symphony at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night.

Leaders with the Crystal Ball said they are overjoyed at the amount of continued support from the city of Jackson.

“It’s a wonderful event for people to come out and celebrate our ambassadors who are high school students that have gone through three or four years of service and listen to wonderful orchestra music as well as doing service hours. They get to be recognized as seniors tonight,” said Anita Hamilton, event coordinator with the Crystal Ball.

One of the main events of the night was the silent auction. Prizes that were up from grabs ranged from trips to Hawaii to signed memorabilia from celebrities.

“We got a Derrick Henry jersey signed, which I would really like to get, even though my Titans didn’t win last week. We have a lot of different jewelry and wonderful baskets,” said Hamilton.

The co-chairman of the Crystal Ball said they want the event to be as fun as it is profitable.

“This particular event has continued to grow year after year. Just adding more exciting things to the event. It started out just being you know, 200 attend the event to now more than 500,” said Carolyn Vaughn, co-chair of the Crystal Ball.

Vaughn also said over the past 12 years the event has grown to be one of the most anticipated celebrations in Jackson.

“Our goal is $100,000 this year for the Symphony League to donate to the Jackson Symphony. So, we have a hefty goal but I think we’ll make it tonight. People have really come out. They have committed to the event. I think people are ready to go out and have a great time,” said Vaughn.

Guests who attended the ball said they were here to offer as much support as possible while having a great time.

“Well I actually began college as a music major. The arts and music have always been important to me and they benefit our community in so many ways,” said Scott Cook, president of Dyersburg State Community College.

Others said they were ready to break the bank for the prize they wanted.

“Somebody has offered up a Dolly Parton CD.. signed, and I plan on buying that and I’m gone outbid everybody,” said Niles Reddick, dean of the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

Jackson Symphony League officials said they want to thank everyone who continues to support their endeavor.