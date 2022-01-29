Wingbar 731 holds grand opening event

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson welcomes a new restaurant that specializes in wings.

Wingbar 731 held their grand opening Saturday afternoon.

The owner of the restaurant said that he wanted to bring some Memphis barbecue to the city of Jackson.

“When I was here, it wasn’t traditional wing spots like where I’m from Memphis. So when I was granted the opportunity and my funds were right it was time to do it.We got flavors like Memphis Barbecue, Memphis Gold. They don’t have that around here at all, ” said Terance Jones, owner of Wingbar 731.

Jones also said they will host special events like karaoke on different days of the week. Leaders at Wingbar 731 said they are offering specials to celebrate their grand opening.