A local shop offers a new kind of therapy

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local CBD store is offering free and new therapy to anyone who’d like to try.

For the entire month of February “Your CBD Store” is offering free halotherapy with no purchases necessary.

1/2

2/2



Halotherapy is the use of a halo generator and grinding up medical grade salt into a fine powdery substance that blows into an enclosed salt room.

From then, you sit in a room that begins to fill the air with salt. That’s when you breathe in the foggy like substance.

“Smell it faster,” said Denise Chung, co-owner Your CBD Store.

If you’d like to try free salt therapy you can visit the ‘Your CBD Store’ anytime in February during their operational hours.