LEF makes donation to support literacy in West TN children

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit donates funds to support literacy in children of West TN.

According to a news release, Leaders Education Foundation (LEF) has pledged $100,000 to The READ Team.

The READ Team, which is a program of the United Way of West TN, allows volunteers under school staff’s supervision, to assist students with reading skills and initiatives during school hours.

The READ Team is a volunteer based program with 146 active coaches, and funds donated by LEF will help to cover training cost for new volunteers, as well as needed materials for the program within schools.

The donation will be distributed over a span of five years and will also help an expansion of the program throughout other areas of West Tennessee.

In a statement from the release, program director James Christoferson said, “Volunteers are needed. The pandemic has caused a greater need for volunteer coaches and now more than ever, the students need us to get them back on course.” Christoferson continued by saying, “It is because of our partnership with United Way, Leaders Education Foundation and most importantly, our community volunteers that we are able to ‘Change our Community One Word at Time’.”

The release also contained this statement from the president of Leaders Education Foundation, Leigh Anne Bentley, “Reading at an early age is foundational for students’ success throughout their lives. We are honored to bring these educational resources to students in West Tennessee.” Bentley continued by saying, “With a mission of Making Lives Better, Together, Leaders Education Foundation believes this program truly will fulfill that mission by giving students the assistance they need to reach their reading targets and have a mentor to support them on their academic journey.”

One of the most recent programs of The READ Team is a mobile book service. Words on Wheels or WOW WAGON as it is also known, is a book filled trailer that will be traveling to different low-income areas throughout the West TN area making books available to children of all ages.

The READ Team says that the key to supporting literacy is by having books readily available for children to look at or be read to in hopes that they will one day be capable of reading themselves.

For those who are interested in helping their cause, there a few ways to do so.

If you would like to become a volunteer for The READ Team, you can apply at thereadteam.org/apply-online-1.

For anyone interested in donating books to the WOW WAGON, please visit thereadteam.org/the-wow-wagon.

To find out more information about The READ Team visit thereadteam.org .

If you would like to find out more about Leaders Education Foundation and to join or donate, please visit leadersgives.org.