Governor delivers 2022 State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has delivered the 2022 State of the State address.

“Law enforcement officials from across the country see Tennessee as a destination for more freedom. Just late last year, we put out a call to officers from New York to L.A. who were facing restrictive mandates, and they responded. We welcome these new Tennesseans who are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the country. We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges to accommodate that economic growth. My budget proposes accelerating the IMPROVE Act by allocating $100 million to ensure progress on critical projects. I’m also proposing more than $170 million toward interchange improvements in 12 counties across the state that will propel economic growth in rural areas, because if we want to look at what’s right about America, we’ve got to look at rural Tennessee.”

“Because of our prudent fiscal management, we’re making huge investments in rural healthcare in this budget. And that means actual care, not just keeping hospitals open. We need qualified, dedicated physicians and staff in rural areas. We are dedicating more than $18 million to attract 150 new primary care residents for rural Tennessee.

He also acknowledged 225 years of Tennessee statehood:

“For 225 years, Tennessee has been a beacon to those who wanted something more and needed a frontier to build their American dream. In 1965, the General Assembly recognized this and passed a resolution to adopt the state slogan: “Tennessee – America at Its Best.” Over the years, leaders have reminded Tennesseans that America at Its Best is more than our slogan – it’s our north star.”

You can read the full address here.

