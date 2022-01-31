Parents, prospective students tour JCM and Madison Academic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Elevated learning campuses across Jackson, hosted an open house Monday evening.



Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School along with Madison Academic opened its doors for both parents and potential students to see all they have to offer.

Tours were led by current students exploring classrooms, college credit programs and also meet and greets with teachers.

This gives prospective students an opportunity to have a preview of what their high school life will look like, come fall semester if they decide to apply to either school.



If you missed Monday’s tours, you can contact the school’s main office to schedule a private one.