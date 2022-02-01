Henry Co. Medical Center Board of Trustees welcomes new member

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees has a new member.

A news release says board chairman Dr. Scott Whitby welcomed Dr. Tiffany N. McCutcheon during December’s meeting.

The release says McCutcheon is a Paris native and is the coordinator of student services at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The release says she is a Murray State University graduate, and has a Bachelor of Science in Business.

She also has achieved a Master of Business Administration from Bethel University and a Doctor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Social Impact Management from Walden University in Minneapolis, the release says.

