Jackson residents show interest in fundraising for skate park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tony Black, with the City of Jackson, says the city is partnering with a few residents that have expressed that they want to raise funds for a skate park.

Black says they are going to help with the design and location for the skate park.

The park will be located at the old Highland park next to the tennis courts.

He says the park will be a great amenity for the City of Jackson.

“It is a beautiful thing, and it would help Jackson be on the map when it comes to that type of amenity. We are very pleased to have something like that to add to the quality of life in Jackson,” Black said.

The park will be an in-ground cement park, and the expected cost of the project is almost half a million dollars.

