JMCSS to use ESSER funds to purchase CyberSchool location

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says it is ensuring CyberSchool students have a place to learn.

The school system says it is using the ESSER 2.0 federal funds to purchase a building it had been renting from Union University, as well as improving on Malesus Elementary School.

JMCSS says both locations will be used for CyberSchool, Jackson Academic STEAM Academy students.

The school system says it saw potential in the location at 1938 Emporium Drive after just one semester.

“Students in the secondary grades will gain the largest benefit of this investment as it makes permanent our use of that facility. Currently, all JASA students have access to this location for academic resources and social engagement. JMCSS plans to reserve the space for 6-12 CyberSchool student use in the fall,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams said.

JMCSS says Malesus in south Jackson will be an academic support and engagement location for Prek-5 CyberSchool students.

“This is definitely a worthy investment as it allows us to build out our CyberSchool platform and attract additional families to our public school system. We know homeschool parents appreciate spaces for academic support and extracurricular activities like our Esports program. This will be a selling point for our district,” said Board chairman James “Pete” Johnson.

JMCSS aims to work with Union University more.

“Dr. Williams and our academics team are in the final stages of mapping out dual enrollment tracks between our CyberSchool and Union University. Providing early access to postsecondary curriculum and college credit for our students is another reason for families in Jackson-Madison County to choose us. Our partnership with Union provides us with another avenue to do that,” Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said.

You can read the school system’s full news release here.

