STAR Center hired new Manager of Donor and Community Relations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center has a new Manager of Donor and Community Relations.

The news release says the center has hired Rachel Ryan, who brings 15 years of experience in health care and six years of experience in fundraising, donor, and event management.

The release says Ryan previously served as a one-person program that worked with kids and families experiencing the hospital environment.

“We are excited to see how Rachel can take the skills that she has developed and grown in serving children in the hospital and now apply those to further the development of donors for The STAR Center,” said Dave Bratcher, President of The STAR Center. “In addition, Rachel will be tasked with building new communities all across our state to grow the donor base and the awareness from Memphis to Mountain City. Ultimately connect those with disabilities with life-changing supports.”

