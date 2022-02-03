Former colleagues share stories of working with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt

JACKSON, Tenn.–All this week we’ve had the privilege of getting to reflect on the career of a West Tennessee broadcast legend.

Our friend and colleague WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt.

Tom announced his decision to retire after nearly three decades on television here at WBBJ-TV.

So many of Tom’s former co-workers have reached out to us for the opportunity to share stories and send their best wishes to Tom as he’s ready to begin a new chapter in his life.

One of those is reporter and former “Good Morning West Tennessee” anchor Jordan Hall.

Jordan said he looked up to Tom for steady leadership in the newsroom.

“I just appreciate your leadership and your compassion for others and so we just wish you the best in retirement and are praying for you in this next season of life that you enter into,” said Hall.

Another former colleague who worked with Tom here on the anchor desk for many years was WBBJ Storm Team 7 Weather Forecaster Gary Pickens. In fact, Tom and Gary worked together, prior to their days at WBBJ-TV.

“It was always great working with you, man. We had a lot of fun. Not only in television, but for many, many years working with you in radio, so I’ll just say, congratulations to you,” said Pickens.

Over the years, Tom co-anchored the news with a number of talented journalists. Former co-anchor Keli McAlister also forwarded her message of best wishes to Tom.

“Congratulations on your retirement from your two-time work wife. I sure am going to miss getting to tune in everyday and see you but what a well-deserved new chapter you now get to embark on. I wish you love, laughter, lots of sandy beaches and great books and of course, all new adventures. I love you lots,” said McAlister.

Tom Britt’s final broadcast will be Friday morning on “Good Morning West Tennessee.”