TGI Fridays to offer free appetizers to delivery workers Thursday

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — TGI Fridays has a special offer for delivery workers.

The restaurant is dedicating Thursday, February 10th as a day of “app”reciation for those in the delivery business.

According to a news release, delivery workers can visit a participating TGI Fridays in their uniform — or simply show their credentials to their server — to receive one of the following appetizers for free:

  • Green Bean Fries
  • Loaded Potato Skins
  • Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
  • Warm Pretzels
  • Chips & Salsa
  • Pan-Seared Potstickers
  • Spinach & Artichoke Dip

The Jackson location is at 1035 Vann Drive. For more details, click here.

