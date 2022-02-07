TGI Fridays to offer free appetizers to delivery workers Thursday
JACKSON, Tenn. — TGI Fridays has a special offer for delivery workers.
The restaurant is dedicating Thursday, February 10th as a day of “app”reciation for those in the delivery business.
According to a news release, delivery workers can visit a participating TGI Fridays in their uniform — or simply show their credentials to their server — to receive one of the following appetizers for free:
- Green Bean Fries
- Loaded Potato Skins
- Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
- Warm Pretzels
- Chips & Salsa
- Pan-Seared Potstickers
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
The Jackson location is at 1035 Vann Drive. For more details, click here.
For more local news, click here.