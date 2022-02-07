TGI Fridays to offer free appetizers to delivery workers Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — TGI Fridays has a special offer for delivery workers.

The restaurant is dedicating Thursday, February 10th as a day of “app”reciation for those in the delivery business.

According to a news release, delivery workers can visit a participating TGI Fridays in their uniform — or simply show their credentials to their server — to receive one of the following appetizers for free:

Green Bean Fries

Loaded Potato Skins

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Warm Pretzels

Chips & Salsa

Pan-Seared Potstickers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

The Jackson location is at 1035 Vann Drive. For more details, click here.

