‘Clue: On Stage’ coming to Jackson; auditions opening soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Mr. Green in the hall with the candlestick — or was it you?

You can find yourself inside a board game this spring as the Jackson Theatre Guild is opening auditions for “Clue: On Stage.”

Based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the iconic Hasbro board game, “Clue” begins as a group of guests gather for a dinner party before discovering the host is dead.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on February 12 and February 13 at the Old City Hall building adjacent to The Ned, located at 314 East Main street in downtown Jackson.

JTG is seeking to fill five roles — five males and five females — and no prior experience is necessary.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Show dates are April 7-10, 2022.

For more details, or to find the audition form, click here.

For more local news, click here.