Jackson Fire Department responds to house fire

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local firefighters respond to a house fire in north Jackson late Wednesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Mike Johnson says they received a call close to 5:30 p.m. regarding a house fire on Cheyenne Drive.

When crews arrived, they say heavy smoke was coming from one side of the house.

Firefighters were quickly able to put that fire out.

Chief Johnson says no one was injured and that the residents were home when it happened.

Fire crews took many of the residents’ burnt belongings out of the home after the fire.

Deputy Chief Don Friddle of the Jackson Fire Department says the fire possibly started from an electrical fire in the attic.