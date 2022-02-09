Lifeline Blood Services to host ‘Gift from the Heart’ Blood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn.–Give the gift of saving a life.

Lifeline Blood Services is hosting their ‘Gift from the Heart’ blood drive Thursday, February 10.

The first 100 donors will get a free box of chocolates.

All donors will be entered to win dinner for 2 from the Old Town Spaghetti Store and a gift certificate for a dozen roses from J. Kent Freeman Floral Designs.

The Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson.