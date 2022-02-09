Peabody High students get new lab to express creativity

TRENTON, Tenn. — Peabody High School students are thinking above and beyond, and now they have a space to do that.

“They are in a new space, cool space, and they want to learn because it is different,” said Anne Shelton, the geometry and STEM teacher.

It is a space where creativity has no limits.

Peabody combined their library with a lab to create the Hook, a space where STEM students can test their limits.

“We had kids who were designing a workable Iron Man helmet out of cardboard and hydraulic pumps. They find the things that they already like and learn how education goes into it,” Shelton said.

One of the resources students can use in the lab is a 3D printer, letting their creativity run free.

“We made a golf course straight out of cardboard. I have personally used Tinkercad to make Thor’s hammer, and we 3D printed that,” said Dalton Moody, a sophomore at Peabody High School.

“We do a lot of things that use critical thinking skills. Coach D will give us 25 straws, a couple of popsicle sticks and say, ‘Hey. Make a bridge, and the ball has to dribble from this bridge to the other with no human contact,'” said Mariana Smith, a senior at Peabody High School.

Shelton says the maker’s lab is a game changer for education because students can see how skills in the classroom can translate to real life.

“Students always ask when am I ever going to use this in real life. Now I have the opportunity to take those skills to show them this is how it is used. I have the space, the resources now to do so. Watching it click in their minds has been incredible,” Shelton said.

Shelton says she is excited for what students are going to create with the lab in the future.

