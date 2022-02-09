Preparing for an earthquake in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — February is Earthquake Awareness Month.

For Tennesseans, it is important to remember the New Madrid Seismic Zone in West Tennessee and the East Tennessee Seismic Zone in the east.

“During Earthquake Awareness Month, I urge consumers to prepare for the potential financial impacts of earthquakes by learning more about earthquake insurance today,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “Having adequate insurance coverage is a critical component of being prepared for the financial impacts of an earthquake.”

The news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance says that though most of the earthquakes in Tennessee are small, there is a 25-40% chance of a 6.0 or bigger quake within the next 50 years.

Tips to remember for an earthquake include:

Protect yourself before strong shaking knocks you down or debris starts falling.

Practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On with family and coworkers. That is, DROP to the ground, take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines, then Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are driving when an earthquake occurs, pull over to a clear location, stop, and stay there with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution, avoiding bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.

Remember that most earthquake injuries by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass, and falling objects.

Identify safe places before an earthquake, and secure heavy items.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.