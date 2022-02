MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report on Tuesday’s wreck along Interstate 40.

The report says the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. near Mile Marker 83 in Madison County.

THP says a 2006 Pontiac Bonneville and a semi-truck were traveling west when the two collided, resulting in a crash that blocked both lanes.

