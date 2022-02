Haywood County School Board holds meeting

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County School Board held their monthly meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, students talked about STEM programs and how the courses have helped them.

They also awarded the Teacher of the Year for different schools.

Plus, they replaced a member of the disciplinary hearing authority and will be updating the bus driver’s radio system.

