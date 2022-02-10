Valentine-themed blood drive held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is asking you to give the gift of life ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The organization held a blood drive with a Valentine’s theme in honor of the upcoming holiday.

Donors received a themed t-shirt and a chance to win dinner for two at the Old Town Spaghetti Store, as well as a gift certificate for a dozen roses from J Kent Freeman Floral Design.

Caitlin Roach with Lifeline says hospital blood banks are in short supply, and all blood types are needed.

“The severity of that is real,” said Roach. “We have had patients that we were not able to treat in Jackson and had to transport to Memphis or Nashville because it is that bad. We don’t want that. If you need blood like that, time is of the essence and we want it on our hospital shelves.”

Roach says you can come to Lifeline Blood Services at 183 Sterling Drive at anytime and donate blood.

