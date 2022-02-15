UT Martin to give potential students test flight in college life

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is giving potential students a test flight in college life.

Seniors and juniors will be able to tour the UT Martin campus, meet with staff and students, and see what college life is like to those already living it.

UT Martin says its Test Flight Academic Preview Day will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 21.

You will be able to check-in at the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium, followed by an official welcome at 8:45 a.m.

There will be an administrative fair, and then tours at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at your area of interest.

The event is free, but you will need to pre-register. You can call (731) 881-7020 for more information.

