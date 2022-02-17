11th annual Lights, Camera, Fashion held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Lights, Camera, and Fashion, and it is all for a good cause.

The 11th annual Lights, Camera, Fashion event took place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Thursday night.

It is a prom runway fashion show that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year, 53 students are modeling the gowns.

All the winners will receive a scholarship to the college or university of their choice.

Officials say last year, they raised over $186,000.

And this year, they have already surpassed pre-show totals from last year.

“We’re just happy to see such a big crowd coming out on a night like this to the Carl Perkins Civic Center. We have lots of great entertainment. We have some special guests that we are honoring tonight that have been patients of St. Jude’s,” said Clarenita Hamilton, an attendee.

Officials with the show want to thank all the sponsors for helping to make this possible.

