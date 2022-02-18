Food giveaway to be held in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Families in need will have the chance to receive free food this Saturday in Henderson County.

The 2nd Annual Jerry McKee Food Drive Giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on February 19.

The International Possum Club of Henderson County is presenting the event, where the first 250 families will receive a free bag of groceries.

The food drive will be located at 6000 Poplar Springs Bargerton Road in Lexington, in the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.

This year the club partnered with Bargerton and Beaver Schools, as well as First Pentecostal Church to make the event possible.

For more news out of Henderson County, click here.