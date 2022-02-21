Rain Tonight, Storms Tuesday, Wintry Mix Chance Mid-Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for February 21st:

It is going to be a very busy and active week in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Although flooding looks to end up being the main concern this week, strong and possibly severe storms are expected on Tuesday. A cold rain will try to transition over to a wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the concern for wintry mix or ice issues will stay north of I-40 and north of Jackson, but it will be close. Catch the latest details and your full hour by hour breakdown of what you can expect this week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected to continue throughout the night and a few weak storms or rain showers will linger overnight. It will be a warm and humid night as well with lows only falling down to around 60°. Although a severe storm cannot be ruled out, it doesn’t look likely. It will remain breezy tonight with southerly winds between 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY:

Our greatest chance for severe weather and strong storms this week will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are under a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms. Although an upgrade to a (3/5) will be possible, it doesn’t see like a certainty. Gusty winds will be the main threat, but some hail or even a tornado or two will be possible between noon and 6 PM.

It will be warm on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 70s helping to fuel some of these rain showers & afternoon storms. It will be a windy day as well with southerly winds between 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 35 MPH. Behind the passing front, lows will fall back into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

The forecast begins to get a bit more tricky during the mid week. We are looking at a 2-3° temperature difference between getting only a cold rain or a wintry mix. The greatest chance for a wintry mix, ice or a few snow flakes will be areas north of I-40 and chances increase the further north of Madison county we get. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 40s with temperatures dropping down into the mid 30s Wednesday night. Winds will stay out of the north during the day.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be another day full of cold rain showers and chances for a wintry mix. Just like Wednesday, the greatest chance for the wintry mix will be north of Jackson. But as the evening goes on and temperatures drop down near or below freezing, we will pick up a chance Thursday night for some winter type precipitation moving into Madison County as well. Thursday night lows will fall down below freezing and some 20s are even possible on Friday morning. The winds will come out of the northeast during the day.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out below freezing and the showers will move out by the time the sun comes up on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 40s on in the afternoon, but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Friday night lows will again fall down into the upper 20s or low 30s. The winds on Friday will be a tad breezy and remaining out of the northeast.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix Saturday evening and sticking around for the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs this weekend will stay in the mid to upper 40s and Sunday night lows might even fall back down into the teens again. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13