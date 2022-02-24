Cold Rain Likely Tonight, Additional Ice Concern Remains Low, Flood Threat Continues!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for February 24th:

An ice storm continues to impact Arkansas and Missouri, but as that line of freezing rain moves into West Tennessee, we are likely to get mostly a cold rain. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s between now and midnight when the showers will move through. Additional ice accumulations will be minimal and all winter weather alerts have expired across our area. Flooding is starting to become a big concern as well for many of our rivers and creeks. We have you covered and will have more information right here.

LATEST ON WEST TENNESSEE RIVER LEVELS:

River levels are going to continue to rise this week across West Tennessee and flooding is likely to become a major issue as the week goes on for some of our communities. The Tennessee River is forecast to reach the moderate flood stage near Savannah on Friday and the Forked Deer River near Jackson is forecast to stay in the minor flooding stage this week as well and should crest later Friday morning. The Obion river is also expected to stay

TONIGHT:

Rain showers will continue this evening and tonight. Although a brief wintry mix or a light glaze of ice cannot be ruled out, most of what will fall tonight will NOT be of the winter variety. Temperatures will be 2-3° to warm for most of West Tennessee while the precipitation is moving through.

Thursday night lows will fall down below freezing and mid to upper 20s are likely by Friday morning. The winds will come out of the northwest tonight between 5-10 MPH. The wind chill will be near 20° overnight. Flooding could also be a concern before the heavy rain moves out, an additional 0.50″ – 1.00″ of rain is expected on top of everything we saw earlier in the week.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out below freezing and the showers will move out by the time the sun comes up on Friday. Highs will reach up to around 40° in the afternoon, but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and evening as well. Friday night lows will again fall down into the upper 20s again for most of the region. The winds on Friday will be a tad breezy and remaining out of the northewest. Many rivers and creeks will crest on Friday but the rain will still need to move down stream into the weekend continuing the flood threat for some areas.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix or light snow Saturday evening and sticking around for Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will stay in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50° on Sunday. Sunday night lows will drop down around 30°. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses. If we do see any winter precipitation, it is likely to be snow flurries and any accumulations as of now do not see likely, but we will be keeping an eye on it as the week progressess.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and sunny weather will be returning for the first half of next week. Highs will climb back up near 60° with lows still lingering around in the 30s. Some clouds will increase towards the middle of the week and the next disturbance may try to move through on Thursday, but it does not look very impressive as of right now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13