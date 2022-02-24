Winter Weather Increases Ice Threat For West Tennessee on Thursday But Calmer Conditions are Ahead

Weather Update – Thursday, February 24 – 11:45 AM

TODAY:

Winter weather continues from yesterday, bringing in more freezing rain and rain showers. Some saw up to 0.5″ of ice while other barely saw any. However, the Jackson area did see 1″ of rain fall since yesterday afternoon. As of noon, temperatures have risen into the above-freezing conditions, which leaves the freezing rain conditions to Arkansas and Missouri. Cold rain showers should remain until about midnight as showers taper off. Highs today are expected in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with wind speeds decreasing over the day. Overnight, cloudy conditions remain with lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

By Friday, mostly dry conditions remain as storms taper off after midnight on Thursday. Afterwards, clouds will remain with highs reaching into the lower to mid 40’s. Much cooler afternoon with a few clouds remaining. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 20’s with a few flurries possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

A high pressure moves in Saturday, but clouds persist. Temperatures may warm into the 60’s. Overnight, a few showers may pop up from a system to our south that may last into Sunday morning. A wintry mix is possible. Lows drop around the lower 30’s into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, highs are in the 60’s with a little more sunshine after showers pass. Overnight lows should drop into the 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine returns next Monday with warmer temperatures too. Highs are expected in the lower to mid 60’s. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 30’s. Clouds begin to move in more into Tuesday afternoon, with highs remaining in the 60’s. A little cloudier but sunshine still remains. Overnight lows expected in the mid 30’s with cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday are expected back in the mid 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com