Job fair coming to Jackson Tuesday; 65+ positions to be filled

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Goodwill Career Solutions Center will host a job fair in Jackson on Tuesday, March 1.

Participating employers include Comfort Keepers, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Correction, Waffle House, and Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

More than 65 positions are expected to be filled, ranging from retail associates and managers, corrections officers, servers and more.

Representatives will be present and on-site interviews are possible. Applicants should dress for success and bring their resume, photo ID, and Social Security card or birth certificate.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1320 South Highland Avenue in Jackson. Job seekers can pre-register for the event by calling (731) 736-3401.

