Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of loved ones

The family of Hank John Dillenger Cooley held a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Family members say Cooley went missing in October of 2018.

His remains were later found on Ayers Street in Lexington.

They also held the vigil for “Eddie” John Cooley, another family member they say was killed last year in June.

One family member says she wants the community to help them and stand with them while they are still seeking justice.

“We’re just seeking justice for both of them, and we’re not going to stop until we get to where we need to be on it,” said Priscilla Bedwell, Hank Cooley’s aunt.

If you have information on either case, call the local authorities.

