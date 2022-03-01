Organization aims to improve transportation in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to give your opinion on transportation in Jackson.

The City of Jackson hosted a virtual public meeting on Tuesday about the recently-released Public Participation Plan.

Jackson’s Metropolitan Planning Organization helps ensure stakeholders and the public have a role in the transportation decision-making process.

The goal is to improve the transportation network and make sure it’s efficient for everyone.

Officials discussed the top 10 crash locations, including parts of the Highway 45 Bypass and parts of Highland Avenue.

“So these will be areas where as we move forward over the next couple of months in developing some recommendations, we’ll take a deeper dive and look at whether there had been projects already recommended or needs to be prioritized for implementation. Or other recommendations for safety at these locations,” said an attendee of the meeting.

Jackson’s MPO covers the City of Jackson, Three Way, Medon, and Madison County.

The MPO Technical Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10.

