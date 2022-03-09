Congressman Kustoff urges Pres. Biden to approve disaster declaration for Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Representative David Kustoff sent a letter to President Biden urging him to quickly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration for Tennessee.

This comes in the wake of severe winter storms that occurred in West Tennessee in February.

Governor Lee is requesting public assistance for counties in West Tennessee including Crockett, Haywood, and Weakley.

Kustoff says in part, “The winter storms that swept across West Tennessee brought freezing rain, high winds, and ice that impacted the lives of thousands of Tennesseans..” …and I urge President Biden to approve Governor Lee’s declaration to ensure that all victims receive the assistance they desperately need.”