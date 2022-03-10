Speaking of Art helps local artists, center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center hosted their annual fundraiser “Speaking of Art” on Thursday.





The center partners with local artists in the community to sell art and a portion of the proceeds go back to the center.

Officials with the center say 1-in-10 people have a communication disorder. So they’re grateful to be able to host the fundraiser again.

“This year, we re-branded the event Speaking of Art, and as you can tell from the background, we are having music, we’re having a dinner and just really making it a much-more inviting event,” said Kimberli Moore, the Executive Director of the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center.

Moore says the center provides more than 1,000 free or reduced services in 14 counties in West Tennessee every year.

Find more local news here.