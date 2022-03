GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A night of gospel music is coming to Greenfield.

The Triumphant Quartet will be performing at First Baptist Church in Greenfield on March 19.

A nursery will be offered, and there is no admission!

The performance will begin at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Greenfield can be found at 3127 North Meridian Street.

