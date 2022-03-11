Movie on the Lawn: UofM Lambuth hosting free movie nights

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the weather gets warmer, those looking for outdoor activities may want to visit this local college.

The University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting “Movie On the Lawn” this Spring.

The Campus Activities Board is presenting free screenings of two recent blockbusters, which will be open to the public.

Disney’s “Encanto” will play on Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, you can catch “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The showings will take place on the campus lawn, and you’re encouraged to bring your own seating.

The UofM Lambuth Campus is located at 705 Lambuth Boulevard in Jackson.

