Winter Weather Advisory Goes In Effect This Evening

Weather Update – Friday, March 11, 2022 – 7:00AM

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES IN EFFECT AT 6 PM AND LAST UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY MORNING**

**WINDCHILLS IN THE LOWER TEENS BY SATURDAY MORNING**

TODAY:

This morning we’ll have some sunshine may be felt the first half of the day. Clouds will gradually take over through the afternoon, with a few rain showers following not long after at 5 PM. Rain will start to mix with snow by around 6 pm and continue moving through the area through around 11 pm before clearing out overnight. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s are expected before the passing front Friday morning. A winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday at 6PM and lasts into 6AM Saturday morning. The snow will only last a few hours as the system moves along quickly. Accumulations mostly around 1 to 2 inches, mainly on surface areas by around 11 PM tonight. A few slick spots will develop on bridges and overpasses.

A short burst of scattered light showers mainly towards the 5 to 6 pm hour followed by a quick mix over to snow by around 6 to 7 pm. Although the ground is very warm, with temperatures dropping quickly below freezing, snow will accumulate first on grassy surface areas. By around the 9 to 10 pm time, we’ll have temperatures already dropping through the 20’s and some of the snow will still be around long enough to accumulate briefly on mainly bridges and overpasses. Slick spots will develop overnight into early Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

Tonight we’ll start clearing out shortly after midnight to clear skies and lows will drop to around 19 by early in the morning. Skies will be sunny on Saturday with highs only going into the mid 30’s but with sunshine and temperatures moving above freezing, any problems will quickly melt away into late morning Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Again, Accumulations will mainly be on grassy surface areas and will tend to be higher as you go further south and east. Snow will melt away quickly into Saturday and after another cold start in the lower 20’s on Sunday, temperatures will build into the upper 50’s for Sunday afternoon with continued sunshine!

THIS WEEKEND:

Don’t forget on Sunday to turn your clocks forward an hour, which will bring later sunsets into next week. Bundle up Saturday morning as windchills will be in the single digits.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, warmer weather returns with highs in the lower 60’s. Sunsets should also be after 7PM. However, you may not get to enjoy them too much. A few scattered showers should return later in the evening and last overnight. Lows should remain in the upper 40’s. Showers should taper off Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny skies remain but it will be a little breezy. Overnight lows drop back into the 40’s with mostly clear skies. By Wednesday, cloud coverage increases slightly but a little sunshine remains. Temperatures are continuing to climb into the 70’s by the afternoon.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates on the snow and just how warm it will get next week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com